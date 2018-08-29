CRUISE-IN & MUSIC THIS FRIDAY ON SQUARE

An Antique & Classic Auto Cruise-In will be held this Saturday, September 1, 2018, on the courthouse square in Linden, starting at 4:00 p.m.

Trophies and prizes awarded in amounts up to $100 for classic antique cars and trucks. Registration is from 3:00 to 5:00 (entries eligible for judging must be registered by 5:00). No registration fee required.

Stay around for a special encore edition of Music on Main Street, Perry County’s free Saturday night concert series at 7:00. The September 1 show will feature Elvis tribute artist Jason Whited, and oldies, vintage and new country sounds of Showtime Band.

For more info: David Richardson, 931-589-2455 or visit www.lindentn.org.