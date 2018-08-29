ARA ELEANOR THOMAS McCALEB

Mrs. McCaleb, 90, of Linden, died Friday, August 17, 2018. A funeral service was held at Lawrence Funeral Home with Tim Flippen officiating. Burial was at Elliott Cemetery in Marshall County She was born in Marshall County, the daughter of the late Morgan Thomas and Mattie Polk Thomas. She was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wade Augustus McCaleb; a son, Tommy McCaleb; a grandson, Zachary Pope; sisters, Mary Alice Ervin and Dorothy Mullins; and a brother, Bud Thomas. Survivors include her daughter, Wadene (Jerry) Pope of Linden; daughter-in-law, Melanie McCaleb of Lewisburg; a brother, Dooney Thomas of Lewisburg; grandchildren, Deke Pope, Josh McCaleb, and Paige McCaleb; and a host of other loving family members and friends.