PERRY COUNTY LAUNCHES NEW COMPREHENSIVE WEBSITE

Perry County has launched its new official website, perrycountygov.com, according to County Mayor Terry Richardson.

Richardson said that the creation of an official site was a requirement of the county’s participation in the Three-Star Program, which helps communities prepare for economic development opportunities.

“We’ve needed one site where people could go who want to learn more about Perry County,” Richardson said, adding that the site was also designed to serve Perry County residents who need to do business with county offices.

Each county office or department has a designated page with contact information, hours, and a detailed description of services offered. Other pages link to community service providers, recreational facilities, and economic development partners. The cities of Lobelville and Linden each have a page with general information and links.

Richardson pointed out that the website is mobile-friendly, and that with the touch of a button visitors can be connected with appropriate offices immediately by phone or email. Other features include a blog for sharing news and updates and an event calendar through which offices may share upcoming events.

The website was designed by Connected Sustainability LLC, a Middle Tennessee-based marketing firm owned by Claudia Johnson and Amy Green, which specializes in assisting communities, organizations, and businesses with establishing an integrated web presence.

“We particularly enjoyed working with Perry County to create this new site,” said Green. “Claudia and I called each office to find out exactly what the county’s officials felt would best help with people they serve.”

Green pointed out that the design goal was not only to create a comprehensive site that’s easy to navigate, but to make the site visually appealing.

“We spent a beautiful spring day in Perry County capturing images that would enhance the site,” Johnson said. “We wanted anyone who visits the website to get a feel for how attractive and charming the community really is.”

Johnson pointed out that one page is not yet completed—the Tourism page—but it will be the portal for an exciting new Perry County tourism website when Pawpaw Partners completes its comprehensive tourist development project currently underway.