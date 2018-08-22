MAYOR HIGHLIGHTS COUNTY’S SUCCESSES & CHALLENGES

TERRY RICHARDSON

Perry County Mayor

As Perry County starts a new fiscal year, I would like to take the time to present the citizens of Perry County with some of the highlights of the past year and to discuss some challenges facing the county in the coming times.

We have made great strides with our county budget. Perry County has gone through the budge process. Hopefully, the budget will pass on August 27, 2018.

We have also paid this year’s $810,000 Tax Anticipation Note (this is the money borrowed to fund the everyday operations until we receive revenue from property taxes).

Since Perry County has lowered its debts, we hope not to utilize Tax Anticipation Notes in the future. The plan is to have no Tax Anticipation Note in three years.

With the new fiscal year, Perry County Government has two salary lawsuits against the Perry County Mayor’s Office and the Perry County Commission that are still ongoing. They are as follows:

–Consolidated Cases of Civil Action 5069 and Civil Action 5125, Salary lawsuits between Clerk and Master and the Mayor’s Office. Lawsuit brought by Charlene Brown for Paula Treadwell. Perry County won at trial, but the Clerk and Master has appealed to the Tennessee Court of Appeals. The appeal is still pending.

–Civil Action 5172, Salary lawsuit between Trustee and Mayor’s Office. This lawsuit was brought by George Duncan for Marshal Qualls. This salary lawsuit is currently ongoing with a trial date pending.

Perry County Government is working hard to improve the James Tucker Airport. The airport received a grant to make improvements to the runway pavement, hangars, and gate at the airport.

In addition, the Solid Waste Department obtained a grant from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation to build convenience centers in the Cedar Creek and Pineview communities. This will get the Solid Waste Department on the right path to becoming compliant with the state’s standards. We hope the two convenience centers will be finished by the end of October.

Perry County is also working to expand the Perry County landfill. A contract to purchase 100 acres to expand the Perry County landfill has been signed and is waiting to see if the land passes the State of Tennessee hydrological tests.

The County also acquired and completed a $25,000 non-match competitive Three Star grant with the state to buy equipment to aid Perry County High School nursing students.

I also would like to thank Raygan Edney for her help with the grant. Also special thanks to Claudia Johnson with establishing the Perry County Government website that will further aid county citizens. See the separate press release in the Buffalo River Review along with this article.

Furthermore, we have attained a grant that will make Veteran’s Park ADA compliant, which, if established, will open the county up for more grant opportunities to update the park.

With the Perry County budget moving in the right direction, we feel this will create a solid foundation for the future of Perry County.

Based upon this rock solid financial position, it is our hope that Perry County will be prepared to face challenges and provide better services to the citizens of Perry County.