GEORGE AARON CLIFTON

Mr. Clifton, 92, died Tuesday, August 14, 2018, at Perry Community Hospital. A funeral service was held Thursday, August 16, 2018, in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Billy Copeland and Grant Pavy officiating. Burial was a Clifton-Qualls Cemetery. He was born in Linden, the son of the late James Madison Clifton and Mary Helen LaRue Clifton. He was a farmer, owned Clifton Garage, and was a member of Warren United Methodist Church for many years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Nancy Clifton, Ethel Flippo, Bonnie Lewis, and Betty Smith; and a brother, Clyde Clifton. Survivors include his wife of seventy-three years, Lillie Mae Clifton; daughters, Jean (Stanley) Qualls, and Jan (John) Stafford, both of Linden; sons, Dan (Charlotte) Clifton of Jackson, and Larry (Linda) Clifton of Linden; a brother, James Clifton of Lavergne; grandchildren, Lynn Qualls, Gina Sanders, Lisa Hulley, Susie Young, Bill Clifton, Jamie Qualls, Debbie Qualls, Doug Clifton, Brian Clifton, Rhonda Warren, and Brant Clifton; twenty-five great grandchildren; one great, great grandson; and a host of other loving family members and friends.