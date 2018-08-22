CONNIE PEARL O’GUIN FUQUA

Mrs. Fuqua, 97, died Tuesday, August 14, 2018, in Nashville. A celebration of life service was held Friday, August 17, 2018, at West Harpeth Funeral Home, with Dave Werner officiating. Burial was at Hills Memory Gardens. She was born in Perry County and resided in Nashville. She was a longtime member of Park Avenue Baptist Church, joining in the early 1960’s. She served as hostess for the church for more than forty years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Burl P. Fuqua, and granddaughter, Bethany Mercer. Survivors include her children, Charles (Lucy) DePriest of Burns, Joyce (Greg) Adkins of Murfreesboro, Joey (Pam) Fuqua of Fairview, and Renee (Bill) Mercer of Nashville; nephew, Hendry Harbison; nieces, Linda Clement and Janet Cumuze; six grandchildren; seven great grandchildren, and one great, great grandchild.