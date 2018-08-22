BODY OF DROWNING VICTIM RECOVERED

A search effort on the Buffalo River ended Sunday evening when authorities recovered the body of drowning victim near the Perry and Humphreys county line.

The victim: Roger Balentine, 53, of Carroll County. He was canoeing with his wife, having put in the river in Perry County near the Highway 13 bridge.

Their canoe apparently capsized in swift, shallow water about two miles south of Seed Tick Road Bridge, but when Balentine went into deeper water to try and salvage personal belongings floating away from the canoe, he went under and never re-surfaced, his wife said. Her name was not available at press time on Monday.

Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis and deputies responded to a call from a farm off Seed Tick Road around 2:30 p.m., Sunday. The Perry County Sheriff’s Office and Perry County Rescue Squad provided immediate assistance and joined the search.

Sheriff Nick Weems told the Review that Balentine’s body was located around 7:30 p.m., about thirty feet from where he was last seen by his wife.

“The Buffalo River is beautiful but it is no respecter of persons. I would like to remind all—especially children—to respect its swift waters and wear life jackets,” the Sheriff said.

“I want to personally thank all that volunteered their Sunday in helping recover the victim, and to Wesley Hedgepath for sending food from Sonic Drive-In to the volunteers. Our hearts and prayers go out to the family during this troublesome time.”