LINDEN ELEMENTARY ANNOUNCES BEFORE & AFTER SCHOOL PROGRAM

Linden Elementary is proud to announce a program for before and after school, available to students kindergarten through fourth grade at Linden Elementary.

The before school program will be offered 6:45 to 7:45 a.m., Monday through Thursday. Students will have a teacher available for help with homework, and breakfast will be available for all students in the program.

The after school program will run Monday through Thursday, 2:45 to 5:15 p.m. at Linden Elementary for students in grade kindergarten thru fourth as well. Students will receive a healthy snack each afternoon and will have 30 minutes of guided play activity, reading, math, and homework time as well.

Students will be bringing home forms from school next week with more information so interested parents may fill out the form and return it to school to enroll.

The program will begin Tuesday September 4. Linden Elementary is excited to being offering this amazing program to its students.