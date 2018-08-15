KADEN HARPER BENEFIT THIS SUNDAY

A benefit will be held for Kaden Harper this Sunday, August 19, 11:00 a.m., at Azbill Community Center in Linden.

Kaden suffers from double outlet right ventricle, double committed VSD, and coarctation of the aorta. He is currently living without a pulmonary artery. He has had two open heart surgeries and is looking at more in the future.

Plates, including pulled pork BBQ & half BBQ chicken by Jimmy Bell, will be available for $10 each. Auction will begin at 1:00 p.m. There will also be a cake walk and drawing for a Marlin .22 rifle and a $100 Wal-Mart gift card. Cakes, pies and auction items are needed.

For additional information or donations, please contact either Kassie Clanton (931-230-3906), Jimmy Bell (931-224-9400), or Martha Mitchener (931-589-2153). Any and all help is appreciated.