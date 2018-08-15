JOHN “J.K.” KIRK PARRISH

Mr. Parrish, 78, of Linden, formerly of Decatur County, died Monday, August 6, 2018, at Perry Community Hospital. A funeral service was held Friday, August 10, 2018, 1:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Judy Arnold officiating. Burial was at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery in Decaturville. He was born in Little Rock, Arkansas, the son of the late Yeiser Parrish and Maude Kelly Parrish. He was a former Sheriff of Decatur County, State of Tennessee Arson Investigator, worked on a towboat for Valley Lines, and as a corrections officer at Turney Center. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lorene Cruse Parrish, and a son, Johnny Parrish. Survivors include his daughter, Martha (Tracy) French of Linden; grandsons, Jonathan Prosser, Joey (Edie) Prosser, Dusty (Brinn) Parrish, and Bronson Parrish; great granddaughters, Georgia Prosser and Madilyn Parrish; and a host of other loving family members and friends.