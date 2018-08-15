FOOD GIANT PRESIDENT: ‘WE TAKE THIS ISSUE VERY SERIOUSLY’

As reported a couple of weeks ago, a surprise Tennessee Department of Agriculture inspection at Linden’s Food Giant, prompted by customer complaints, resulted in a low score and a long list of violations.

Food Giant was cited Friday, July 27, with more than two dozen violations, including storage of dairy and meat at improper temperatures, and an overall failing score of 51.

Those products were immediately pulled from store shelves.

Other violations included improper food label dates, heavy food debris on slicers and pans, build-up of food on knives, build-up of residue on the floors in the deli area, and the presence of flies.

The Review contacted Houchens Industries, the parent company, and received the following statement from Kevin Ladd, President, Food Giant Supermarkets, Inc.:

“As President of Food Giant Supermarkets, I deeply regret the poor results of our latest health inspection.

“This is the first poor inspection the store has received. One month earlier the store received an inspection score of 85.

“We have taken the necessary steps to see that this does not occur again. Several of our top management personnel were on site to review training and company policy. Additionally, we have requested a follow up inspection which will occur on August 7.

“We take this issue very seriously.”

In an email, Mr. Ladd said the August 7 inspection resulted in a score of 84.

Violations on August 7 included: heavy build-up of ice on some frozen product packages, food items not maintained at 41 degrees or below (corrected during inspection), rust on deli walk-in door, pink build-up around door and seals on deli walk-in, back-flow correction device on mop sink not functioning properly, and apparent rodent excrement in back storage area along sides and near door, and under pet food in retail area.

Other recent inspection reports on the USDA website included: June 25, 2018, score of 85, and February 1, 2017, score of 92.

In light of the low score, the Review checked TDA inspection scores at other food establishments and Perry County restaurant scores assigned by the Tennessee Department of Health. Those scores appear on page two and will be updated monthly.