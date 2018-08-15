1st ANNUAL BUFFALO RIVERFEST SATURDAY, AUGUST 25TH

You are invited to the first annual Buffalo Riverfest on Saturday, August 25, 2018, hosted by the Linden and Lobelville Volunteer Fire Departments.

First up, a Kayak Race at noon. Entry fee is $10 with cash prizes for both the men’s and women’s divisions.

The race will begin at Riley R. Randal Bridge and go to Dicky Bastin’s, about three miles.

Please register for the race on or before August 24. You must have your own kayak.

A Cornhole Tournament will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Dicky Bastin’s sandbar on the river across from NAPA on Highway 13. Entry fee is $20 per team with double elimination. Cash prize for the winner.

To register for the race or tournament, please call 931-306-8872 or 931-589-2736.