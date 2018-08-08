RECOVERY MEETINGS EVERY FRIDAY NIGHT

Open recovery meetings are offered at First Baptist Church gym in Lobelville every Friday evenings, 6:00 to 8:00. Everyone is welcome; coffee and snacks are served.

These meetings are not restricted to just substance recovery, but also for those who have suffered depression, difficult divorce, job loss, destructive relationships, childhood trauma, grief from a close death, and more.

The meeting is a place for connection, accountability, encouragement, and just plain unraveling life’s blows. Each Friday night will be dedicated to help, hope, comfort, and building genuine love for one another.