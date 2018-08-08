NOTICE OF SUBSTANTIAL COMPLETION

Notice is hereby given that Contracting Services, Inc. has substantially completed the 2017 Perry County Community Development Block Grant Water Line Extension Project in accordance with the terms of their contract with Perry County. Any person, firm, or corporation having any unpaid claims against said contractor for labor, material, or supplies in connection with said work is hereby notified to present the same in the manner and within the time required by law. Claims must be received in writing by the undersigned no later than September 15, 2018.

Terry Richardson

Perry County Mayor

P.O. Box 16

Perry County Courthouse

Linden, TN 37096

B 8/8