NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING

Perry County in cooperation with the Town of Linden will hold a public meeting on August 30, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. at the Linden Town Hall. This meeting is being held to discuss Perry County’s recently completed 2017 Community Development Block Grant Water Line Extension Project. All residents or entities with comments regarding this project are encouraged to attend this meeting or mail comments to Perry County, P.O. Box 16, Linden, TN 37096. Perry County does not discriminate. The location of the meeting is accessible to persons with disabilities. Special accommodations may be provided to persons with disabilities by contacting the town hall at (931) 589-2216.

Terry Richardson, Mayor

B 8/8