THE PERRY COUNTY ELECTION COMMISSION WILL MEET TUESDAY, AUGUST 14, 2018 at 3:00 P.M. THE PURPOSE OF THIS MEETING IS TO CERTIFY THE AUGUST 2, 2018 ELECTION. THE MEETING WILL BE HELD AT THE PERRY COUNTY ELECTION COMMISSION OFFICE, LOCATED AT 113 FACTORY ST., LINDEN, TN.

PERRY COUNTY ELECTION COMMISSION

ROB ERISMAN, CHAIRPERSON

MARILYN LANCASTER, SECRETARY

JOHN ELKINS, MEMBER

WAYNE SWINDLE, MEMBER

BRENT HINSON, MEMBER

GAYE G. TREADWELL, A.O.E.

B 8/8