ENERGY ASSISTANCE SIGN-UP UNDERWAY

The South Central Human Resource Agency (SCHRA) began accepting applications for the 2018 Low Income Energy Assistance Program on July 1, 2018 for its July 1, 2018 through September 30, 2018 fiscal year.

Clients will be able to apply one time from July 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018 and one time from January 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019.

This program helps low income households through direct energy payments to their energy provider.

Households with a total annual income below 150% of the federal poverty guidelines may be assisted.

Proof of the total household income for the past eight (8) weeks is required to determine eligibility.

The Social Security card for each household member must be provided along with the applicant’s ID.

A printout from the utility company for the past twelve (12) months energy use and the most current utility bill must be provided.

Persons interested in making application for the program should make an appointment at the South Central Human Resource Agency Office for Perry County, 100 Poplar Street, 931-589-2130.

The Perry County Neighborhood Service Center office is open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday of each week from 8:30 am until 4:00 pm. Closed on Tuesday and Thursday.

Funding for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program is provided through the Tennessee Housing Development Agency (THDA).