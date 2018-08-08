CARROLL, WEEMS, BREEDING, COPELAND WINNERS, HASTON IS GOP NOMINEE IN 72ND DISTRICT RACE

A former County Mayor returns to office, and a political newcomer from Perry County may be the next State Representative in District 72.

Former Mayor John Carroll had the advantage after early votes were counted and held on to that margin to win election to a four-year term in the office he held prior for eight years. Carroll received 931 votes, or 36%.

In second place, Don Bates with 726; Kevin Tinin was third with 680 votes; and Andy Tucker, fourth, 244.

Kirk Haston ran strong in Perry County, of course—1,732 votes (90%)—but also carried Decatur and Chester counties to win the GOP nomination for the State House. He will square off against James Haynes, unopposed for the Democratic nod, in November.

When the votes were tallied, Haston won by a narrow margin, 4,590 to Dan Hughes (4,401) and Gordon Wildridge (3,225). Hughes won his native Henderson County.

Contacted by the Review, longtime holder of that seat, the retiring State Representative Steve McDaniel, said, “With so much negative campaigning going on across the state I was happy to see the candidates in this race choose the high road. My congratulations to Mr. Haston.”

In other local contested races, Shane Copeland will be the new County Trustee, defeating Marshal Qualls, 1,612 to 824.

Sheriff Nick Weems won re-election to his first full four-year term over challenger Joey Barker. Weems received 64% of the vote, and won 1,650 to 927.

And in the race for Circuit Court Clerk, Joy Breeding received 1,472 votes to defeat Chris O’Guin, 1048.

Perry County will have three new Commissioners:

–Brad Burgess in the Second District will join incumbent Mary Ann Qualls; longtime Commissioner Eddie Ledbetter came in third;

–Zach Dill took the seat early in the Fifth District following the resignation of Michael Bell who moved from the district. He will join Jeff Graves on the Commission. Both were unopposed;

–Lynn Trull, in the Sixth was unopposed and will work alongside incumbent J.B. Trull.

In other Commission races, most of the incumbents were unopposed for re-election. However, in the First Distrct, Kevin Daniel (152 votes) failed to unseat either Blake Skelton (212) or Johnny Ward (259).

Commissioner incumbents in the other two districts were unopposed: Rodger Barber and Jonathan Hickerson in the Third, and Ben Carroll and David Trull in the Fourth.

Linden will have a new Alderman in Ward Two—Patrick Denton defeated Gary Rogers, 192 to 96.

Three county-wide office holders were unopposed for re-election: County Clerk Glenda Leegan (2,210 votes), Register of Deeds Patricia Bell (2,133), and Road Superintendent Robert Dedrick (2,139).

Also unopposed:

–School Board members Jackie Duncan (First District), Rodd Spaid (Third District), and Phillip Tatum (Fifth District);

–Linden Mayor Wess Ward, and Linden Aldermen Bart Rosson (Ward One) and Dean Heady (Ward Three);

–Lobelville Mayor Robby Moore and Aldermen Don Barnette and Josh Warren.

In other state races:

Perry County voters did not choose the winner in the Republican primary for Governor. Local voters’ favorite was Randy Boyd. Statewide, Boyd came in second behind Bill Lee, and ahead of Diane Black and Beth Harwell.

Gor U.S. Senate, Congresswoman Marsha Blackburn won easily the GOP nomination over Aaron Pettigrew, and will face off against former Governor and Democrat Phil Bredesen in November. Bredesen also won handily both locally and statewide over Gary Davis and John Wolfe.

For the U.S. House seat vacated by Blackburn, Perry County picked winners, the unopposed Mark Green (Republican) and Justin Kanew (Democrat).

Overall, 2,654 voters participate in last Thursday’s election, representing 51% of the county’s 5,185 registered voters. Of that total, 1,372 took advantage of early voting or cast absentee ballots.

For more details and precinct breakdowns, see page five.