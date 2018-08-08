BARBARA HAZEL PETTIGREW CHITTENDEN

Mrs. Chittenden, 77, of New Johnsonville, died Monday, July 30, 2018, in Dickson. A funeral service was held Friday, August 3, 2018, 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of Humphrey’s County Funeral Home, with Buddy Mullinax officiating. Burial was at Ebenezer Cemetery. She was born in Greenville, South Carolina, the daughter of the late Samuel and Elizabeth Pettigrew. She married Leon “Chet” Chittenden, who survives, in 1959, and they were married fifty-nine wonderful years. She was a member of Ebenezer United Methodist Church for many years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Libby Ann Pettigrew. Survivors, in addition to her husband, include her daughter, Dalyn Brenda (Bert) Patterson of Linden; a son, Damon Brent (Jane) Chittenden of Mt. Juliet; grandchildren, Rachel Lynn Patterson, Cody Alexander Chittenden, and Sarah Lynn Patterson.