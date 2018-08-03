AUGUST 2ND ELECTION RESULTS

A former County Mayor returns to office, and a political newcomer from Perry County may be the next State Representative in District 72.

Former Mayor John Carroll pulled ahead early in a four-man race to win election to a four-year term in the office he held prior for eight years. Carroll received 931 votes, or 36% of the vote.

In second place, Don Bates with 726; Kevin Tinin was third with 680 votes; and Andy Tucker, fourth, 244.

Kirk Haston ran strong in Perry County, of course—1,732 votes (90%)—but also carried Decatur and Chester counties to win the GOP nomination for the State House. He will square off against James Haynes, unopposed for the Democratic nod, in November.

When the votes were tallied, Haston won by a narrow margin, 4,590 to Dan Hughes (4,401) and Gordon Wildridge (3,225). Hughes won his native Henderson County.

In other local contested races, Shane Copeland will be the new County Trustee, easily defeating Marshal Qualls, 1,612 to 824.

Sheriff Nick Weems won re-election to his first full four-year term over challenger Joey Barker. Weems received 64% of the vote, and won 1,650 to 927.

And in the race for Circuit Court Clerk, Joy Breeding received 1,472 votes to defeat Chris O’Guin, 1048.

Perry County will have three new Commissioners: Brad Burgess in the Second District; Zach Dill in the Fifth (Dill took the seat early following the resignation of Michael Bell and appointment by the Commission); and Lynn Trull in the Sixth.

Linden will have a new Alderman—Patrick Denton defeated Gary Rogers, 192 to 96.

For more details and precinct breakdowns, see next week’s Buffalo River Review.