PAIGE LONZO PEELER

Mr. Peeler, 17, of Linden, died Friday, July 20, 2018, from injuries sustained in a car accident. A funeral service was held Tuesday, July 24, 2018, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home. Burial was at Wilson Cemetery in Linden. He was born in Dickson, the son of Rex Peeler and Karley Wilson. He was a student at Perry County High School. He was preceded in death by a grandfather, David Peeler. Survivors, in addition to his parents, include his grandparents, Judy Peeler and Bertha Jones, both of Linden, and Donald Browning of Pineville, Kentucky; brothers, Trevor Peeler and R.J. Bishop; sisters, Kaylee Peeler Rosson and Annasten Peeler; and a host of other loving family members and friends. Donations may be made to Young Funeral Home for burial expenses.