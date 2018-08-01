MAYOR MOORE SEEKS RE-ELECTION TO ANOTHER FOUR YEAR TERM

Lobelville Mayor Robby J. Moore is seeking re-election to another four year term. He is unopposed in the August 2 election. Mayor Moore released the following statement to Lobelville voters:

“I, Robby J. Moore, would like to thank each and every one of you for giving me the privilege to serve our City of Lobelville in my capacity as the Mayor for the past 16 years. Under my stewardship as the Mayor and alongside with various aldermen and with your support, we have been able to accomplish many things to improve the life in our community as part of the ‘Planned Progress’ projects, which include the following:

“Construction of the Lobelville Community and Senior Center, which has recently been named in honor of Mayor James E. Richardson to commemorate his service to our community.

“Construction of the new City Hall and Lobelville Public Library, which became the centerpiece of our City to be enjoyed and be proud of by our citizens and guests.

“Applying and securing various grants for the expansion and upgrades to the City of Lobelville Water Department, which improved the quality of water for the citizens of Lobelville and allowed the City of Lobelville to extend water services throughout several areas in the North end of Perry County. Therefore, these Water Department improvements not only enhance the quality of life for Citizens of Lobelville and Perry County but also make our City a more attractive place for potential investors and industry.

“Developing an improvement and maintenance program for the existing water supply system, such as developing a very aggressive leak detection program.

“Applying and securing a $650,000.00 disaster grant, which linked Linden and Lobelville water systems together. This improvement will allow one city to rely on the other for a water supply in the event of emergency.

“Applying and securing a $1,000.000.00 storm disaster grant, which linked Lobelville and Waverly water systems together. This improvement will not only allow one city to rely on the other in the event of an emergency but also it will allow the use of this dual water source for industrial retention and recruitment.

“Improving the existing sewer system through proper budgeting and grants, which allowed us to make approximately $400,000.00 worth of improvements and apply for an additional $400,000.00 grant to address storm water issues and make other improvements.

“Remodeling and expanding of our 50 year old water treatment plant, which currently allows the City of Lobelville to treat 430 gallons of water a minute as compared to the prior 200 gallons a minute. The City of Lobelville has applied and received $1.9 million in grants to cover most of the costs of this project.

“Expanding the existing gas service system, which previously included a very small area that stopped at the City’s limits to the North of the County and at the Water Treatment Plant to the South of the County. With the expansion of the gas service area to Crooked Creek area and other areas, the City of Lobelville will be able to assist in controlling some of the fixed costs.

“Although the City already has made major improvements to the City’s ballfield and park, the City of Lobelville has applied for some grant funding to assist with the improvements of the park and ballfield.

“Applying and securing a $150,000.00 grant to purchase a new fire truck.

“Enhancing the downtown area as well as continuing to work on the design phase of other areas along the Main Street in Lobelville, which not only improved the overall look of the area for the citizens of Lobelville and guests and addressed public safety concerns but also made the area more attractive for any potential investors in our community.

“Additionally, over the last 10 years, I have been honored to assist Hugh Waddell with bringing Buffalo River Springfest to the City of Lobelville and to partner with Town of Linden on maintaining Music on Main as two of the major projects that not only provide entertainment for our citizens but also stimulates the City of Lobelville economy by bringing tourism into our community.

“I am further honored to serve as a member of Lobelville Volunteer Fire Department, where I am a part of a team who constantly tries to increase its membership, improve through training and upgrading equipment.

“I have tirelessly worked on promoting our area and addressing our City’s issues, such as connectivity, unemployment, workforce training and others, with State and Federal Governments, by working as a member (Chairman) on Workforce Board, as a member of Governor’s Rural Task Force and directly with various State and Federal senators and representatives on changing public policy to allow for more opportunities and expansion in rural areas for broadband, which should result in some major improvements for our area in the near future.

“And finally, I am proud that the City of Lobelville is currently enjoying the lowest tax rate in our city’s history at 0.5481 from a high of 1.50 several years ago.

“I know that together with your support we have accomplished a lot in the last 16 years, but I think there is a lot more that we can accomplish together in the future. I want to thank each and every one of you for the confidence and support that I have received for the past 16 years, and I can truly say that I work every day to deliver on your confidence in me as ‘Your Mayor’ and be the best ambassador for the City of Lobelville. I humbly ask for your continued support in this election and your vote!”