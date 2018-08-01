HASTON RUNNING FOR GOP NOD IN STATE REPRESENTATIVE RACE

Kirk Haston, candidate for the Republican nomination in the House of Representatives District 72 race, released the following statement to voters:

“I, Kirk Haston, would like to thank all of those in Perry County who have shown me and my family such tremendous support during this campaign season.

“It has been over fifty years since we have had a state representative come from our county, but with a large voter turnout, we could change that. This election could be very close once all the votes from all four counties in District 72 are combined, so absolutely every vote is going to matter.

“Time and time again we in Perry County have been underestimated just because we call places like creeks, backroads, bends, and hollers our home. And time and time again we have proven that underestimating our abilities is a mistake.

“When we come together and work together we can achieve things that many would think impossible. This is the very reason why our little county has one of the biggest trophy cases in the state. We have a tradition of competing and winning no matter the odds or size of the opponent.

“When I entered this race, there was a current legislator at the state capitol who said, ‘No one from Perry County can win a state representative race.’ If our strong tradition of competing holds true, I think this legislator may be added to the long list of those who should have never underestimated Perry County.

“To those of you who have already gone to the polls, asked for the Republican primary ballot and voted for me, I sincerely thank you for your support. To those of you who have yet to vote, I encourage you to do so and I humbly ask for you to cast your vote for me.

“It would be a great honor to have the opportunity to serve as state representative for the county I call home.”