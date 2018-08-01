ELECTION DAY TOMORROW, 1,331 CAST EARLY VOTES

Months of campaigning end tomorrow for local office candidates, and begin in earnest for those selected in the state primaries.

Perry County voters make it official Thursday, August 2, but many have already made their choices.

According to Administrator of Elections Gaye Treadwell, 1,331 voted early. The breakdown: 1,040 voted in the Republican primary and county general, 212 in the Democratic primary and county general, and 79 in the county general only. Treadwell said 96 people cast ballots Saturday morning, July 28—the final day of early voting.

Voters select from a large slate of candidates for almost every county-wide office and every Commission seat.

The Review will post election results online Friday morning.

Four are vying for County Mayor: Republican Kevin Tinin, and Independents Don Bates, John Carroll, and Andy Tucker. One will replace Mayor Terry Richardson who did not seek re-election.

In a couple of other offices, the incumbents chose not to run and left the positions open:

–for County Trustee, held by retiring George Duncan: Shane Copeland and Marshal Qualls are running.

–for Circuit Court Clerk, held by retiring Peggy Smotherman: Joy Breeding and Chris O’Guin are candidates.

In the Sheriff’s race, incumbent Nick Weems is being challenged by Joey Barker.

Several county-wide officeholders are unopposed in their re-election bids: County Clerk Glenda Leegan, Register of Deeds Patricia Bell, and Road Superintendent Robert Dedrick.

Voters will choose to fill County Commission seats in each of the county’s six districts from the following candidates (* denotes incumbent):

–First District: Kevin Daniel, Blake Skelton*, and Johnny Ward*;

–Second District: Brad Burgess, Greg Goad, Jerry Hicks, Justin “Fathead” King, Eddie Ledbetter*, Bill McClain, and Mary Ann Qualls*;

–Third District: Rodger Barber* and Jonathan Hickerson*;

–Fourth District: Ben Carroll* and David Trull*;

–Fifth District: Zach Dill* and Jeff Graves*;

–Sixth District: J.B. Trull* and Lynn Trull.

The only other local race with opposition is Linden Alderman in Ward Two where incumbent Gary Rogers faces challenger Patrick Denton.

Other unopposed candidates on the county general ballot: District One School Board member Jackie Duncan, Third District School Board member Rodd Spaid, Fifth District School Board member Phillip Tatum, Linden Mayor Wess Ward, Ward One Linden Alderman Bart Rosson, Ward Three Linden Alderman Dean Heady, Lobelville Mayor Robby Moore, and Lobelville Aldermen Don Barnette and Josh Warren.

Tomorrow’s election also serves as the Democrat and Republican primaries for state offices which will be filled in November.

Perry County has skin in the game for the State House of Representatives seat vacated by retiring Steve McDaniel.

Kirk Haston is running for the Republican nomination to the state house against Dan Hughes and Gordon Wildridge. One the three will square off against Democrat James Haynes in the Fall.

On the GOP gubernatorial ticket, Diane Black, Randy Boyd, Beth Harwell, Bill Lee, Basil Marceaux, Jr., and Kay White are seeking the nomination to run against either Democrats Karl Dean, Craig Fitzhugh, or Mezianne Vale Payne in November.

Congresswoman Marsha Blackburn is leaving her Seventh District seat to run for U.S. Senate; she is challenged by Aaron Pettigrew for the Republican nod; former Governor Phil Bredesen, Gary Davis, and John Wolfe are looking for the Democratic nomination for Senate.

Republican Mark Green will be that party’s candidate for the Seventh District Congressional seat, with a Democrat challenge from either Justin Kanew or Matt Reel.

A couple of reminders from Administrator of Elections Gaye Treadwell:

–the Perry County Election Commission office has moved from its previous Main Street location to Azbill Community Center, 113 Factory Street, Linden;

–if you are in the Coon Creek/Veterans Park district and accustomed to voting at the Community Center, please note that polling will return to Veterans Park for the August election.