TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE: FARMER

WHEREAS, on the 6th day of April, 2017, by deed of trust recorded in the Register’s Office of Perry County, Tennessee, in Book 122, page 464, Walter T. Farmer, conveyed to William E. Bates, Trustee, the hereinafter described real estate to secure the payment of a note therein described; and

WHEREAS, default has been made in payment of said indebtedness and other provisions of the deed of trust have been violated, and the holder of said indebtedness has directed the Trustee to foreclose the deed of trust in accordance with the terms thereof; the public is, therefore, hereby notified that the undersigned Trustee will sell the hereinafter described real estate at public auction to the highest and best bidder for cash,

TUESDAY, AUGUST 28, 2018, AT 2:00 P.M.

AT THE SOUTH DOOR OF THE COURT HOUSE

IN LINDEN, PERRY COUNTY, TENNESSEE

The property to be sold is more particularly described as follows:

Lying and being situated in the 1st Civil District of Perry County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:

Being Lot No. 2 of Mayberry Subdivision, plat recorded in Plat Book D, page 24, Register’s Office of Perry County, Tennessee.

This conveyance is made subject to Restrictions recorded in Miscellaneous Book 11, page 25, Register’s Office of Perry County, Tennessee.

This conveyance is also made subject to the right of Mike Smith, owner of adjoining real estate, his heirs and assigns, to pump and pipe water for household use from the spring on the above described property through the existing water conveyance system to his property and to install a system for pumping and piping water to his property from another spring located on the above described tract just south of the county road, and to enter upon the above described tract for the purpose of maintaining, repairing and replacing such pumps and pipelines as may be presently existing, or installed in the future, in order to supply water from the two springs to the property owned by Mike Smith. This water right or easement shall be a permanent easement, appurtenant to and running with the land.

This conveyance is also made subject to any and all utility easements which may or may not be of record.

Being the same property conveyed to Walter T. Farmer by warranty deed of Luke Trull dated April 6, 2017, recorded in Book D-24, page 706, in the Register’s Office of Perry County, Tennessee.

This property is an improved tract identified as tax map 118, parcel 11.20, in the office of the Assessor of Property of Perry County, Tennessee. The street address of the above-described property is believed to be 92 Field Drive, Linden, Tennessee 37096; but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein, and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control.

Pursuant to T.C.A. 35-5-104, other parties that may have an interest in the tract of land herein described are the following:

Perry County Trustee through unpaid County taxes for 2017 assessed as tax map 118, parcel 11.20, in the amount of $255.00, plus penalty and interest.

The sale will be made free from the equity of redemption, homestead, dower and all other rights and exemptions, which were expressly waived under said deed of trust.

Trustee will convey all his right, title and interest, but without warranties of title. The sale will be made subject to any and all encumbrances, including but not limited to unpaid taxes; and I will sell and convey as Trustee and not otherwise.

The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This 1st day of August, 2018.

William E. Bates, Trustee

Bank of Perry County

P.O. Box 341

Linden, TN 37096

B 8/15