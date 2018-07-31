FOOD GIANT RECEIVES MULTIPLE VIOLATIONS DURING SURPRISE INSPECTION

A surprise inspection—following complaints filed with the Department of Agriculture—resulted in a low score for a Linden grocery store and a long list of violations.

According to WOPC 101.3, Food Giant was cited last Friday, July 27, with more than two dozen violations, including storage of dairy and meat at improper temperatures.

Those products were immediately pulled from store shelves.

The multiple violations resulted in a very poor overall score of 51—which is failing, according to the state.

Other violations included improper food label dates, heavy food debris on slicers and pans, build-up of food on knives, and build-up of residue on the floors in the deli area. The report also noted the presence of flies throughout the store, according to the WOPC report.

Press time on Monday did not allow the Review to receive comment from the owner, Houchers Industries, but they were contacted by email for a statement which the Review will publish next week.