WILLIAM L. LACY

Mr. Lacy, 90, died Wednesday, July 18, 2018, at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. A funeral service was held Saturday, July 21, 2018, 2:00 p.m., at Reed’s Chapel in Decaturville, with Steve Douglas officiating. Burial was at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery. He was the son of the late Jess and Bess Lacy. He was a retired auto mechanic, farmer, and a U.S. Army veteran serving in the Korean War. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, J.B. Lacy and Calvin “Pete” Lacy. Survivors include his daughter, Kathy D. (Guy Dyer) Lacey of Decaturville; two sons, Michael D. Lacy and Marty W. (Bridgette) Lacy, both of Decaturville; four grandchildren, Matthew W. Lacy, Emerald Lacy, Brittney Lacy, and Brandy Lacy; two step grandchildren, Colton & Kaylee Dyer; and one step great grandchild, Brayden Dyer.