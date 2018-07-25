VIDELL C. ASHTON

Mrs. Ashton, 85, of Linden, died Thursday, July 19, 2018, at her residence. A funeral service was held Sunday, July 22, 2018, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Mitchell Skelton officiating. Burial was at Flatwoods Cemetery. She was born in Linden, the daughter of the late Alfred Aris Coleman and Ruby Spencer Coleman Warren. She was a member of the Flatwoods Church of Christ and enjoyed reading, gardening, and spending time with her beloved family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Alf Ashton, Jr.; grandsons, Cliff Hardy and Warren H. Smith; great granddaughter, Kerra Clark; and sisters, Virginia Dabbs and Marion Alred. Survivors include her daughters, Judy Estes of Horn Lake, Mississippi, and Jane (Scott) Smith of Linden; sons, Mike (Linda) Ashton of Lobelville, and Don (Patti) Ashton of Linden; grandchildren, Brett Ashton, Tim Estes, Stacey Coble, Kristi (Micah) Robison, Jill (Michael) Clark, Melissa (Ben) Thompson, Amy (Christian) Singleton, April Smith, Kim Ashton, Russell (Molly) Smith, Catherine (Tyler) Stracker, Amber Williams, nineteen great grandchildren; a sister, Idell Bates of Waverly; brothers, Justin Warren of Lewiston, Michigan, and Ronnie Warren of Lobelville; honorary brother, Russell Ashton of Lobelville; and a host of other loving family members and friends.