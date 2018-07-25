THOMAS RAY DUNCAN

Dr. Duncan, 84, of Brentwood, died Thursday, July 19, 2018. A celebration of his life was held Sunday, July 22, 2018, 1:30 p.m., at the Brentwood Hills Church of Christ, with entombment at Woodlawn Memorial Park’s Cross Mausoleum. He was born in Linden, the son of the late Bernard Ray Duncan and Bonnie Laura DePriest Duncan of Linden. Tom graduated cum laude from Vanderbilt University in 1955 and then completed his MD from the University of Tennessee in 1958. While interning at Kings County Hospital in New York City, he watched all Broadway show that lasted over two weeks. From 1964 until 1998, he practiced radiology at Vanderbilt University Hospital and Maury Regional Hospital. While practicing medicine he published several articles in radiology and parliamentary journals, became a Fellow in the American College of Radiology, achieved certification as a black lung reader for twenty-one years, and served as President of the Maury County Medical Society, the Middle Tennessee Radiology Society, Tennessee Radiology Society, Vanderbilt Radiology Alumni Association, and the Klatte Radiological Society. He was an active member and deacon for the Graymere Church of Christ in Columbia. He was a life master in the American Contract Bridge League, served as a board parliamentarian with the American Institute of Parliamentarians, and served as the Vice-President in Education & Outreach at Nashville Opera. In addition, he enjoyed going to the family farm in Linden where he stayed connected to his classmates and other members of the Perry County community. He loves his wife, sons and grandchildren immensely and was known to his grandchildren as DocDoc. Survivors include his wife of fifty-four years, Judith Gayle Buchanan Duncan of Brentwood; sons, Jeffrey (Shani) Duncan of College Grove, Darrell (Heather) Duncan of Brentwood, and Kevin Duncan of Buenos Aires, Argentina; grandchildren, David, Jackson, Adele, Hilton, Katie, and Chase Duncan; and a sister, Alice Duncan Green of Nashville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Duncan Endowment at Columbia Academy, 1101 West 7th Street, Columbia, TN 384-01; the Landford-Yates Endowment Fund at Lipscomb University; One University Park Dr., Nashville, TN 3204; or the Nashville Opera, 3622 Redmon St., Nashville, TN 37209.