TENNESSEE TAX FREE WEEKEND JULY 27-29

Tennessee retailers will not collect sales tax on more than 150 different items during the 13th annual sales tax holiday this weekend.

From Friday, July 27, through Sunday, July 29, shoppers can save nearly 10 percent on clothing, school supplies, and computers, as students prepare for the back-to-school season.

State and local taxes will not be collected on clothing, school and school art supplies that cost $100 or less per item and computers that cost $1,500 or less.

The Department of Revenue wants to remind people that this weekend of savings is not exclusive to students or Tennesseans. Anyone who wants to shop in Tennessee during the last weekend of July will be eligible to save on sales tax.

For more information about the sales tax holiday, including a complete list of tax exempt items and frequently asked questions, please visit www.tntaxholiday.com.