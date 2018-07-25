SIGN UP NOW FOR AUGUST 4TH LIP SYNC BATTLE

If you haven’t already done so, you can be the star by signing up for the Music on Main Street’s annual Lip Sync battle wrapping up the 2018 concert series on Saturday, August 4, 7:00 p.m., on the Lobelville music stage.

All ages—individuals and groups—are encouraged to participate and compete for prizes.

Cash awards for first, second, and third provided by the Perry County Cultural Arts Commission.

No band? No problem. Lip sync your favorite song from your playlist, one from the past or present, one you secretly jam out to in your car, either as an individual or part of group.

Give your friends, family and the attendees of Music on Main Street 2018 something fun to watch at the summer finale.

Get your Lip Sync Battle Registration packet, complete with all the rules, at Lobelville City Hall, Buffalo River Review, or Commodore Hotel, or see Stacy this Saturday at Music on Main in Linden.