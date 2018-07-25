INEZ MOORE HAMM

Mrs. Hamm, 91, of Linden, died Monday, July 16, 2018, at Perry Community Hospital. A graveside service was held Thursday, July 19, 2018, 11:00 a.m. at Flatwoods Cemetery, with Jamie English officiating. Young Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. She was born in Linden, the daughter of the late Ab Moore and Cressie Lomax Moore. She was a retired school teacher, having taught for more than forty years in Perry and Lewis counties, and was a member of the Flatwoods United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wilford Hamm, and sisters, Nell Horner and Faye Jones. Survivors include her son, W.C. (Sherri) Hamm of Linden; grandchildren, Hayden (Trinity) Hamm, Haley Hamm, and Holy Hamm; and a host of other loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.