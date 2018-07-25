COMMISSION QUESTIONS HOW BUDGETS ARE BALANCED

The Perry County Commission met in regular session on Monday, July 16, and handled mostly routine matters—but did hear discussion from members about budgeting issues, and heard from a local citizen with several concerns.

While considering quarterly reports, County Budget Director Marcia Holder told the Commission that the shortfalls in one department’s budget are covered by overages in another, through the budget amendment process.

Commissioner Jeff Graves was the first to respond, saying, “If one department does a good job, and another does not, we’re using the one that did well to cover an office that did poorly. There’s no accountability. It’s slack business.”

Commissioner David Trull said, “That’s the point of a budget, to stay within it. Why have a budget” if some departments are exceeding their funding?

Commissioner Mary Ann Qualls said she wanted department heads to be at Commission meetings to explain their overages, and Trull added, “At budget time, if department heads are not here, don’t approve their budgets.”

Near the end of the meeting, Anthony Courter asked to be recognized and addressed the Commission with several concerns.

First, he questioned county ownership of buildings not in use, for example, the former Election Commission office on Main Street. At the June meeting the Commission was approached by a local businessperson who wanted to lease or purchase the building. One Commissioner, Eddie Ledbetter, said the county might want to hold on to the property for storage space.

Courter’s argument was that businesses should be located in those Main Street buildings to promote visitors to make purchase, and that the county had no reason to hold on to prime property it was not using.

Second, he questioned the allocation of public funds for events in which all local businesses were not included. In particular, he questioned public funds being used for the May 2018 Civil War re-enactment which gave re-enactors meal tickets good at some local restaurants, but not all.

Commissioner Graves said the Commission approved the funds from the tourism account, but did not approve a specific list of businesses that would benefit from the meal tickets.

Courter said the meal tickets should have benefitted every business, not just those who supported the event through sponsorship, because the funds appropriated were public.

Courter also announced that the 2018 “Remembering World War II Re-Enactment and Living History” would be his last. He hoped someone from the event Board of Directors would step up and take the reins, pointing out that the event—in its seventh year in 2018 (fifth year open to the public)—has experienced 20% growth each year and is now the fourth largest WWII re-enactment in the U.S.

While Remembering WWII has never accepted taxpayer funds (it runs on business and private donations only), Courter urged the Commission to approve tourism funds to purchase a public announcement system for the Town of Linden that could be used for all local events, at a cost of approximately $5,000.

Commissioner David Trull said rural districts do not benefit from events in Linden and Lobelville and that he had decided not to vote for county money being spent on these endeavors. “The cities benefit, not the rural areas,” Trull said.

Courter said all of the county benefits because the events generate tax dollars and “keep the county coffers filled.”

In other action, the Commission approved:

–on second reading, waiving the county vehicle tax for volunteer firefighters and rescue squad members;

–a $60,000 master funding plan for Perry County Parks & Recreation development, with 80% to be returned from the state with a 20% match ($12,000) of local money;

–$2,600 for the purchase of maps featuring the county and two municipalities, to be given to visitors; Linden and Lobelville each contributed $1,200 to the cost;

–at the request of Road Superintendent Robert Dedrick, lowered the speed limit on Middleton Lane to 30 mph.

–to work out a three-month agreement with Lewis County to continue providing NCIC service to the Sheriff’s Office until other arrangements could be made.