CAROLYN “CANDY” YOUNG GORRELL

Mrs. Gorrell, 75, of Nashville, formerly of Linden, died Tuesday, July 17, 2018, at Barton House in Nashville, surrounded by family and friends. A graveside service was held Friday, July 20, 2018, 11:00 a.m. at the Bethel Cemetery, with Tim York officiating. Young Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. She was born in Nashville, the daughter of the late Dewey Nolen Young and Billie Frances Halbrook Young. She was raised in Linden, was a member of the First Christian Church, and graduated from Linden High School. She went to the University of Tennessee, Martin prior to transferring to Chicago, Illinois to pursue a degree in Fashion Merchandising. Candy returned to Nashville to begin her career of thirty-five plus years in Human Services with the State of Tennessee and was active in state politics throughout her life. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank. C. Gorrell. Survivors include her aunt, Jo Dailey of Linden; cousins, Denise Dailey of Nashville; Angela (Jimmy) Horner of Linden; Dr. Jay (Lauren) Smith and son Spencer of Nashville; Ansley Smith of Memphis; brothers, David (Donna) Young, and Bart (Susan) Young, both of Linden; nieces, Kendyl and Abby Young; nephews, Alex, Brock, and Bob Young, all of Linden; and a host of other loving family members and friends.