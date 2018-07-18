WANDA J. PARRISH

Mrs. Parrish, 57, of Linden, died Monday, July 9, 2018, at her residence. A funeral service was held Wednesday, July 11, 2018, 1:00 p.m., at Parsons Mortuary Chapel. Burial was at Weems Cemetery in Linden. She was the daughter of the late Lonnis E. Barnes and Edna B. Barnes. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Judy Barnes. Survivors include her husband, Timothy Parrish of Linden; brothers, Johnny, Ricky, and Danny Barnes, all of Hohenwald; three sisters, Barbara Barnes, Lisa Groves, and Kathy Gorden, all of Hohenwald.