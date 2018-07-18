REGISTER BELL SEEKS RE-ELECTION AUGUST 2

Patricia W. Bell, who has served as Register of Deeds for the past two decades, is running unopposed in the August 2 election. She released the following statement to voters:

“I would like to announce that I am a candidate for re-election for Perry County Register of Deeds. I am un-opposed in this election, but I would really appreciate your vote and support.

I am very grateful for the opportunity of serving as Register since 1998 and I will continue to work hard to serve the people of Perry County.”