The Town of Linden, Tennessee will hold a public meeting on July 30, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. at Linden City Hall to discuss the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program administered by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development. Tennessee Downtowns and Main Street Communities are eligible to apply for a Façade Grant. This grant provides up to $100,000 eligible recipients for improvements in their downtown communities. Individual applicants (business owners) re responsible for the 25% match for their project. As a small business owner located in the downtown district, your attendance is encouraged for input as these CDBG funds will be used for façade improvements to the downtown area. If you are unable to attend, please send any potential projects to the Town of Linden.

Eligible projects include: window rehab, painting, brick repair/repoint, signage, awnings, lighting, doors, entryways. Roofs sidewalks and landscaping are excluded.

Thank you for all you do for our community and if we can ever be of assistance, please let us know.

Wess Ward, Mayor

