JERRY WILLIS DUNN

Mr. Dunn, 70, of Linden, died Tuesday, July 10, 2018 at St. Thomas Midtown Hospital. A funeral service was held Friday, July 13, 2018, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Carolyn Parnell officiating. Burial was at Dr. O.A. Kirk Memorial Cemetery. He was born in Linden, the son of the late Leslie Buddy Dunn and Maudie Estelee Qualls Dunn. He had last worked at Bates, LLC. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Yolanda Terrones; a sister, Mary Dunn; and a brother, Jr. Dunn. Survivors include his daughters, Mary Mathis of Linden and Angela (Thomas) Moody of Reagan; a son, Brian (Jeanette) Dunn Stewart of Lexington; grandchildren, Justin Dunn, Daniel Mathis, Joshua Mathis, Erica Jimenez, Haley Jimenez, and Blake Dunn; nine great grandchildren; brothers, Joe Dunn and Gene (Christine) Dunn, both of Linden; and a host of other loving family members and friends.