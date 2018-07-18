INMATES LEARN NEW SKILLS, BLUEPRINT FOR BRIGHTER FUTURE

A program at the Perry County Jail has received statewide attention for its efforts to rehabilitate inmates and offer them a life outside the jail that many have called home.

Sheriff Nick Weems said FOX 17’s Dennis Ferrier—The Ferrier Files—was in Linden covering another story when he learned about the jail’s carpentry program; he was so fascinated he came back for a visit and a feature.

Weems said in the TV production, “The main goal is to help these people learn something. Maybe they won’t go back to stealing, they got a trade they can utilize and make it out here.”

