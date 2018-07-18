FORMER MAYOR JOHN CARROLL SEEKS RETURN TO OFFICE

Former Perry County Mayor John Carroll is seeking election to that office on August 2. He released the following statement”

“My name is John Carroll and I am seeking the office of Perry County Mayor.

I am a graduate of the Nashville School of Law, have a Masters of Business Administration from Union University, and a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from Tennessee Technological University.

“I worked for Bates, LLC for twelve years as an automotive engineer, as County Mayor for eight years, and have been in private law practice at Doyle Law Firm for four years.

“I have worked in both the public and private sector, including operating a small business here in Perry County, and know firsthand the challenges that we face. I also know that the only way to move forward is by working together. By working with others during my prior terms as County Mayor we were able to:

“–Make financial decisions regarding Perry County’s debt that resulted in the debt being paid off five years early, saving thousands of dollars in interest and making Perry County only one of three counties in the State of Tennessee to be debt free.

“–Implement our own ambulance service in 2008, saving Perry County approximately $200,000 annually.

“–Secure $1,000,000 in grant funding to acquire emergency response equipment, including ambulances, saving Perry County from additional expense.

“–Secure grant funding for the construction of our Emergency Operations Center.

“–Acquire an investment of over $10,000,000 in Perry County through the Recovery Program when unemployment was at record levels, helping bridge the gap until new employment could be found.

“–Recruit NYX, Inc. to expand into the facility left vacant by Fisher/TEAMLinden, resulting in 350 additional jobs to date.

“–Secure approximately $2,000,000 in grant funding to renovate the facility now occupied by NYX, Inc., leading to a 10-year lease and employment opportunities.

“–Worked with the City of Lobelville and the Town of Linden to connect their water services to each other, Lobelville to Humphreys County, and extend city water to Deer Creek, Rockhouse, Lost Creek, New Era, Roans Creek, Crooked Creek and Russell Creek communities.

“Even after leaving office and working in the private sector, I have continued to work to secure additional opportunities for Perry County, being part of the team that recently acquired $760,000 in grant funding to extend sewer services to the industrial park just north of Lobelville.

“I am asking you to allow me to put my education and experience to work for you.

“If reelected, I plan to:

“–Continue to work to manage the operational costs while restoring the fund balance to the County’s operational budget and reducing or eliminating the need for tax anticipation loans for the County to operate.

“–Continue to focus on both the recruitment of additional industries as well as the retention and expansion of existing businesses, including the development of an industrial park near Lobelville

“–Continue to work with Linden and Lobelville to secure funding for the extension of utility services to other areas of Perry County

“While I have been able to see many of you face-to-face, there are still a lot of people, including many friends, who I have not been able to personally talk with and ask for your vote. To anyone that I may not have been able to speak with yet, please know this is not on purpose and I value each and every one of you.

“However, between work and coaching baseball this summer, I know there are several people I have missed. While I am still working and trying to see as many people as I can, I realize that I won’t be able to see everyone and want to take this opportunity to ask for your support.

“The office of County Mayor is not a symbolic or figurative office. It requires active, hands-on work. While Perry County is in a good financial position today, there is still much work to be done.

“I know the requirements of the job, where to go and who to contact to make sure Perry County gets its share of assistance, and I want to continue to apply my education and experience to make Perry County a better place.

“My name is John Carroll and I am asking for your vote for Perry County Mayor.”