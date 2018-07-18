DUNCAN RUNNING FOR ANOTHER TERM

Longtime Perry County Board of Education member Jackie Duncan is seeking re-election in District One. Following is his statement to voters:

“My name is Jackie C. Duncan. I am running for re-election in the First District for School Board Member.

“I have had the opportunity to serve the people of Perry County for many years, and I have also enjoyed working with the other board members. I feel like the school board works hard to make our school system a good place for our children to get a good education.

“I think our school board works hard with our Director of Schools to make a safe place for our children and faculty to be. Our Sheriff and Director of Schools have placed local law enforcement in all our schools to make a safer place for our children and faculty.

“I have at this time two great grandchildren in our school system and two more to be there soon.

“My phone has always been open to the public for comments and questions. I would like to thank the people in my District for your vote and support over many years.

“I have listened to people’s questions over our entire county and will continue to hear family’s problems.

“I will continue to help run our school system to the best of my ability.

“I would appreciate your vote in the August 2, 2018 election. Thank you.