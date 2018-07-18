CLARENCE WESLEY DePRIEST

Mr. DePriest, 66, of Linden, died Friday, June 29, 2018, at Perry Community Hospital. A memorial service was held Monday, July 2, 2018, in the chapel of Young Funeral Home. A private burial service will be held at a later date. He was the son of the late Betty Shelton DePriest Azbill and Clarence “Soup” DePriest. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by daughters, B.J. DePriest and Crystal DePriest. Survivors include his life partner, Joyce Warren; children, Misty DePriest and Joey DePriest, both of Linden, and Robin Reeves of Collinwood; several grandchildren; a brother, Mike DePriest; a sister, Debbie Rottero; and a host of other loving family members and friends.