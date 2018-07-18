CARLTON CLAUDIE COLLINS

Mr. Collins, 89, of Hohenwald, died Monday, July 9, 2018, at Lewis County Nursing and Rehab in Hohenwald. At his request, he was cremated. A memorial graveside service will be held this Saturday, July 21, 2018, 11:00 a.m., at Bunch Cemetery near Linden, with Rex Reed officiating. Shackelford Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements. He was born in Waynesboro, the son of the late John Anderson and Nora Ellen Coffman Collins. He was a retired maintenance worker at Conalco Consolidation Aluminum Corp. in New Johnsonville, TN. He lived in Waverly for seven years and was of the Methodist faith. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two stepdaughters; one grandchild; a step grandchild; four brothers, Lloyd, Sid, Marvin, and Hollis Collins, and a sister, Eula Holder. Survivors include his wife of forty-three years, Delia Bell Collins of Hohenwald; three sons, Robert (Sandra) Collins of Hohenwald, Claudie Collins of Charlotte, and Tim (Patsy) Collins of Dyer; three daughters, Deborah (Dwight) Cotham of Columbia, Pam (Bud) Bailey of Summertown, and Kim (Eddie) Salcido; stepdaughter, Deborah (Barry) Kilgoar of Phil Campbell, Alabama; sixteen grandchildren; thirty-four great grandchildren; nine great, great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.