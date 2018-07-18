ANNA ORSBURN

Mrs. Orsburn, 100, of Linden, died Saturday, July 14, 2018, at her home. A memorial service will be held at a later date. She was born in Richland Center, Wisconsin, the daughter of the late Augustus and Violet Dowdy McEndree. She was married to the late George Orsburn and was a retired teacher and homemaker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sons, Donald Orsburn and David Orsburn. Survivors include her daughter, Linda Salmon; granddaughters, Julie Burcham, Sara Lannom, and Rosanna Weems; one grandson, Zachary Minor; fifteen great grandchildren; and ten great, great grandchildren.