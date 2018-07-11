WARD SEEKS ANOTHER TERM IN DISTRICT ONE

Longtime County Commissioner Johnny Ward is seeking re-election in District One. Following is his statement to voters:

“I, Johnny Ward, would like to take this opportunity to announce that I am seeking re-election for Perry County Commissioner for the First District.

“If elected I will continue to do my best for the people of the First District and for the people of Perry County.

“I thank you for your support in the past and I would appreciate your vote and support on August 2, 2018.”