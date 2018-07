Perry County Solid Waste is seeking bids for two packages of fencing materials. Each package should contain materials for one 200’ x 200’ chain link fence with a 20’ gate. Bids should be submitted to the Perry County Mayor’s Office at 121 East Main Street by 4:00, July 13, 2018. For inquiries, please call 931-589-2216.

Perry County has the right to reject any bids.

B 7/11