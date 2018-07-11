MARY EVA WOODS

Ms. Woods, of Linden, died Monday, July 2, 2018, at Perry Community Hospital. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Young Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. She was born in Linden, the daughter of the late Lloyd Marshall Carter and Lockie Mae Graves Carter. She was retired from Perry County Nursing Home where she worked as a housekeeper. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Lisa Anthony; a granddaughter, Candace Williams; son-in-law, Lannie “Goose” Holder; and sister Willodean Blankenship. Survivors include her daughters, Judy (John) Dedrick of Lebanon; Becky Holder of Linden, and Teresa (Timmy Bastin) Renfroe of Lobelville; grandchildren, Cheryl Gammon, Michael Dedrick, Gena Williams, Andrea Renfroe, Blake Renfroe, Rodney Anthony, and Bo Anthony; seven great grandchildren; and a host of other loving family members and friends.