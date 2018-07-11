LONNIE FITCH, SR.

Mr. Fitch, 70, of Linden, died June 27, 2018, at St. Thomas Westside Medical Center in Nashville. A funeral service was held Sunday, July 1, 2018, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Tim York officiating. Burial was at Fluty-Lick Cemetery in Fluty-Lick, Kentucky. He was born in Louisa, Kentucky, the son of the late Sidney Fitch and Beatrice Salmons Fitch. He worked many years as a coal miner and was a member of the United Mine Workers Association. Survivors include his wife, Malinda “Christine” Fitch of Linden; two daughters, Lois (Les) Morley and Angel (Patrick) Szuliman; two sons, Lonnie (Renee) Fitch, Jr. and Darwin (Stephanie) Fitch; eight grandchildren, Connar and Jessica Morley, Paul Fitch, Amber Murphy, Shawn Szuliman, Austin Thompson, Troy Fitch, and Breanna Fitch; two sisters, Ruth (Dale) Fry and Sharon (Charlie) Kirk.