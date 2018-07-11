KING SEEKS SECOND DISTRICT COMMISSION

Justin King, candidate for Perry County Commissioner in the Second District, released this statement to voters:

“My name is Justin King (most know me as Fathead), and I would greatly appreciate your vote for Second District Commissioner in the 2018 election.

“I’m from the class of 2001, and my parents are David and Barbara King. I’m married to my wife Erin, and we have our year old daughter Mallory.

“I’m running to have a hand in making positive changes for Perry County as well as giving a strong and productive voice from our district.

“I love Perry County and the people in it. District Two has always been my home, and that’s what I hope to represent—home.

“I’m sorry if I don’t get a chance to reach all my neighbors, but please remember, I’m not just running for office, I’m running for you. I hope to gain your vote and support on August 2 so I can be your voice for our district.”