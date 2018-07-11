KATELYN BRIANNA CAMPBELL

Miss Campbell, 19, died Saturday, June 30, 2018. A funeral service was held Friday, July 6, 2018, 10:00 a.m., in the chapel of Pafford Funeral Home in Lexington. Burial was at Oak Grove Baptist Cemetery. She was born in Jackson, was a graduate of Gateway Christian, and was employed at Eagle Warehouse in Henderson. Survivors include her parents, Jerry and Shelly Campbell of Jacks Creek; two sisters, Ashton and Riley Campbell, both of Jacks Creek; grandparents, Frankie Blankenship and Holly Whitman, both of Lexington, and Jenetta Wightman, of Venita, Oklahoma; great grandfather, Russ Whitman of Linden; and her boyfriend of five years, Jesse Magill of Finger.